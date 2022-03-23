A wild NFL off-season just got even crazier as the Kansas City Chiefs have traded star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks.

Hill, 28, spent six years with the Chiefs and eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving mark in four of his last five seasons.

The move shifted the futures market in several spots due to the Chiefs losing one of their top weapons and the Dolphins adding Hill to a skilled-position group with a lot of potential.

Let’s take a look at how this deal affected the divisional odds in the AFC East and West, while also looking at the updated Super Bowl market.

AFC EAST

The news of Miami landing Hill immediately gave them a boost to win the AFC for the first time since 2008.

Wednesday morning, the Dolphins were +600 to win the division, giving them the implied odds of just 14.29 per cent. Before the deal, Miami was third in the AFC East behind the Buffalo Bills (-200) and New England Patriots (+325).

Now, the news of Hill coming to the division has them tied with New England at +400, and the Bills number has shortened to -180.

The New York Jets round out the division at +2000.

AFC WEST

The AFC West picture looked a whole lot different about one month ago.

Kansas City sat comfortably atop the odds at -175 to win the division title.

Before free agency started, the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos both sat at +450, with the Las Vegas Raiders trailing at +900.

Now, with every team in the division making at least one key addition and the Chiefs losing one of the best playmakers in the NFL, the oddsmakers have reacted accordingly.

Kansas City has seen its divisional odds fall to +150.

The Chargers have climbed to +240 thanks to the addition of Khalil Mack to a defence that already includes safety Derwin James Jr. and outside linebacker Joey Bosa.

Meanwhile, Russell Wilson and his Broncos are now +280 to claim the AFC West, while Davante Adams and the Raiders are up to +600.

SUPER BOWL

The ripple effects of this deal go beyond divisional odds.

Kansas City’s title number fell from +850 to +950, while the Dolphins number took a massive leap from +7000 to +3900.

The Bills, already the favourites to win Super Bowl LVII, saw their number shortened from +700 to +650, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers also had their number drop from +800 to +700.

The Broncos and Chargers both moved from +1600 to +1500.

Here is the updated Super Bowl odds:

BUF +650

TAM +700

KC +950

GB +1100

LAR +1200

SF +1400

LAC +1500

DAL +1500

DEN +1500

CLE +1800

BAL +2100

CIN +2200

TEN +2400

IND +2400

ARI +2500

MIN +3600

MIA +3600

NEW +3600

LVR +3800

PHI +4000

NO +4000

WAS +5500

PIT +7000

CHI +8000

JAX +8000

NYG +8000

SEA +8000

CAR +10000

NYJ +13000

DET +14000

ATL +18000

HOU +22000