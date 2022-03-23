40m ago
NFL Futures Watch: Tyreek Hill trade reaction
A wild NFL offseason just got even crazier as the Kansas City Chiefs have traded star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks.
Hill, 28, spent six years with the Chiefs and eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving mark in four of his last five seasons.
The move shifted the futures market in several spots due to the Chiefs losing one of their top weapons and the Dolphins adding Hill to a skilled-position group with a lot of potential.
Let’s take a look at how this deal affected the divisional odds in the AFC East and West, while also looking at the updated Super Bowl market.
AFC EAST
The news of Miami landing Hill immediately gave them a boost to win the AFC for the first time since 2008.
Wednesday morning, the Dolphins were +600 to win the division, giving them the implied odds of just 14.29 per cent. Before the deal, Miami was third in the AFC East behind the Buffalo Bills (-200) and New England Patriots (+325).
Now, the news of Hill coming to the division has them tied with New England at +400, and the Bills number has shortened to -180.
The New York Jets round out the division at +2000.
AFC WEST
The AFC West picture looked a whole lot different about one month ago.
Kansas City sat comfortably atop the odds at -175 to win the division title.
Before free agency started, the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos both sat at +450, with the Las Vegas Raiders trailing at +900.
Now, with every team in the division making at least one key addition and the Chiefs losing one of the best playmakers in the NFL, the oddsmakers have reacted accordingly.
Kansas City has seen its divisional odds fall to +150.
The Chargers have climbed to +240 thanks to the addition of Khalil Mack to a defence that already includes safety Derwin James Jr. and outside linebacker Joey Bosa.
Meanwhile, Russell Wilson and his Broncos are now +280 to claim the AFC West, while Davante Adams and the Raiders are up to +600.
SUPER BOWL
The ripple effects of this deal go beyond divisional odds.
Kansas City’s title number fell from +850 to +950, while the Dolphins number took a massive leap from +7000 to +3900.
The Bills, already the favourites to win Super Bowl LVII, saw their number shortened from +700 to +650, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers also had their number drop from +800 to +700.
The Broncos and Chargers both moved from +1600 to +1500.
Here is the updated Super Bowl odds:
BUF +650
TAM +700
KC +950
GB +1100
LAR +1200
SF +1400
LAC +1500
DAL +1500
DEN +1500
CLE +1800
BAL +2100
CIN +2200
TEN +2400
IND +2400
ARI +2500
MIN +3600
MIA +3600
NEW +3600
LVR +3800
PHI +4000
NO +4000
WAS +5500
PIT +7000
CHI +8000
JAX +8000
NYG +8000
SEA +8000
CAR +10000
NYJ +13000
DET +14000
ATL +18000
HOU +22000