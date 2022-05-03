Alouettes take LB Richards first overall in the 2022 CFL Draft

The Montreal Alouettes have selected Syracuse linebacker Tyrell Richards with the No. 1 pick in the 2022 CFL Draft.

The 23-year-old played eight games in his junior year at Syracuse, recording a career-high 24 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks.

Over a three-year career at Syracuse, Richards recorded 54 total tackles, six sacks, one interception, and one forced fumble.

He can also contribute on special teams, as he was named the 2019 Joe Szombathy Award winner for his outstanding special teams performance.

The Brampton, Ont., native did not play in 2021 after entering the NCAA transfer portal following the 2020 season. However, he had not accumulated enough transferable credits to make the move to another program.

Earlier in the day, the Als acquired the No. 1 pick from the Edmonton Elks in exchange for the No. 4 pick and the rights to OL Carter O'Donnel.