Foerster, Schwindt DTD, out of scrimmage

Team Canada World Junior hopefuls Tyson Foerster and Cole Schwindt will not play in Sunday's scrimmage because of upper-body injuries.

Team Canada will play its second Red & White scrimmage Sunday night after holding one the day before.

The World Junior Hockey Championship will commence on Boxing Day