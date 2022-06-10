MADISON, Wis. — Canada suffered a 7-0 rout against the United States at the women's under-18 world hockey championships on Thursday.

The loss dropped the Canadians to 1-2 on the tournament, for third place in Group A behind the U.S. (3-0) and Finland (1-1).

"We cannot let ourselves get down," said Canadian coach Howie Draper. "(We have) three more games to win, so we have to go into those thinking that good things are going to happen. We have to move forward and do our best to get through our next game against Slovakia."

The Canadians face Slovakia in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Seven different players scored for the U.S.: Madison Kaiser, Molly Jordan, Ava Lindsay, Maggie Scannell, Kelly Gorbatenko, Laila Edwards, and Josie St. Martin.

The Americans outshot Canada 34-25.

Canada opened the tournament with a 2-0 loss to Finland, but bounced back to beat Sweden 3-1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2022.