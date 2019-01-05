Relive the best of the World Juniors with The Reklaws

American forward Ryan Poehling was named the World Juniors Most Valuable Player, as voted by the media.

#WorldJuniors All-Stars



🇫🇮Luukkonen

🇷🇺 Romanov

🇸🇪 Brannstrom

🇷🇺 Denisenko

🇨🇭 Kurashev

🇺🇸 Poehling (MVP)



Voted by media — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2019

Poehling finished tied for third in tournament scoring, with five goals and three assists for eight points. Poehling was also named a tournament All-Star and the top forward.

#WorldJuniors Awards



Best goalie: 🇷🇺 Pyotr Kochetkov

Best defenceman: 🇷🇺 Alexander Romanov

Best forward: 🇺🇸 Ryan Poehling — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 6, 2019

Two Russians took home the other World Juniors awards with Pyotr Kochetkov named the best goalie and Alexander Romanov the best defenceman.

Kochetkov was not named to the All-Star game however, with Finnish goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen taking the award. Romanov and Erik Brannstrom were the All-Star defencemen while Grigory Denisenko and Philipp Kurashev joined Poehling as All-Star forwards.