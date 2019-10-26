REGINA — Josh Donnelly threw for 338 yards with four touchdowns as the Regina Rams downed the Manitoba Bisons 47-14 on Friday in U Sports football action.

Sam Varao helped the Rams (3-5) offence with 119 rushing yards on 17 carries.

Kyle Moortgat was Donnelly's top target, finishing with 11 catches for 185 yards and a touchdown. Riley Boersma had a pair of TD receptions while Ryan Schienbein had the other.

Des Catellier was just 10-of-20 for 124 yards with one TD and one interception for the Bisons (4-4).