U Sports Roundup: Bolduc leads Laval in rout of Concordia

LAVAL, Que. — Thomas Bolduc threw for 252 yards and three touchdown passes as the Laval Rouge et Or dismantled the Concordia Stingers 74-0 on Sunday in U Sports football action.

Alexis Cote had 11 carries for 74 yards and two TDs and Joanik Masse, William Lavoie and Chris Dallaire added rushing scores for defending Vanier Cup champion Laval (4-1).

David Cote made four field goals.

Stingers (1-5) QB Adam Vance completed just 8-of-20 pass attempts for 57 yards and one interception.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2019.