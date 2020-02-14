17m ago
Man City banned from Champions League for two seasons
UEFA has banned Manchester City from the Champions League for two seasons for “serious breaches” of financial regulations. The English Premier League champion has also been fined 30 million euros ($33 million).
The Canadian Press
LONDON — UEFA has banned Manchester City from the Champions League for two seasons for “serious breaches” of financial regulations.
The English Premier League champion has also been fined 30 million euros ($33 million).