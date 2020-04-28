European football's governing body has given leagues until the end of the month to apprise them of their plans for the remainder of their seasons.

UEFA wants an answer from leagues by May 25 as to whether or not their suspended seasons will be resumed or cancelled. The date is viewed as flexible rather than rigid, as UEFA will meet two days later to determine the future of this season's Champions League and Europa League and league decisions will help inform whatever steps will be taken with Europe's top club competitions.

All of Europe's leagues have been paused due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic aside from those in Belarus.

Last week, the KVNB announced that the Eredivisie seasons would be abandoned without crowning a winner.

Membership of the Premier League is expected to meet on Friday to discuss a potential restart of the season with June 8 earmarked as a potential date for a resumption in play.

In Scotland, every division below the Premiership has abandoned its seasons with the fate of the top flight still up in the air.