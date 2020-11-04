European football's governing body, UEFA, has suspended the public relations manager of Azerbaijani club team Qarabag following his inflammatory remarks about Armenia on social media.

His post comes amid fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Nurlan Ibrahimov called for the slaughter of "all the Armenians, old and young, without distinction" in his post, the Armenian Football Federation reports.

"The Qarabag FK official, Mr. Nurlan Ibrahimov, is provisionally banned from exercising any football-related activity with immediate effect until the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body decides on the merits of the case," UEFA said in a statement.

Ibrahimov has also violated the basic rules of decent conduct, UEFA said.

The Azerbaijan Premier League champions, Qarabag was founded in the city of Aghdam in Nagorno-Karabakh, but relocated to the capital of Baku when fighting intensified in 1993.

Qarabag is next in action on Thursday when they take on Turkish side Sivasspor in Europa League play.