It might be an all-English final in the Champions League later this month, but that doesn't mean Chelsea and Manchester City supporters should be headed to Istanbul.

That was the message on Friday from the United Kingdom Minister of Transportation Grant Shapps after Turkey was added the UK's "red list," a list of nations that "should not be visited except in the most extreme circumstances" due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Shapps says that the English FA is currently in talks with UEFA about moving the May 29th final to England, but notes that the decision is ultimately with European football's governing body.

"The UK has a successful track record of hosting matches with spectators so we are well placed to do it," Shapps said. "So we are very open to it, but it is actually in the end a decision for Uefa to make. But given it is two English clubs in the final, we look forward to hearing what they have to say."

The BBC reports that the Boris Johnson government is currently looking into travel exemptions for players and team staff so that they can avoid the government-mandated 10-day quarantine following a return from a red-list country in order for players like Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount and John Stones to be eligible to play for England in this summer's Euro.

There is also the issue of an English venue for the match. Wembley Stadium is set to play host to the Championship playoff final on May 29, so it is unavailable.

Currently, the Champions League final is set for Ataturk Olympic Stadium, home of Super Lig side Karagumrukspor.