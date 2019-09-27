Arsenal manager has named Granit Xhaka the new captain of the Gunners.

The Switzerland midfielder succeeds defender Laurent Koscielny who left the club in the summer for Bordeaux.

Xhaka, 27, joined the club in 2016 from Borussia Monchengladbach. He has made 104 appearances over four seasons, scoring 11 times.

He had worn the captain's armband in six of the club's eight matches across all competitions thus far this season.

The Gunners currently sit fourth in the Premier League table.

Arsenal is next in action on Monday when they travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United.