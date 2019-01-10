Last year, the Vegas Golden Knights shocked the hockey world by reaching the Stanley Cup Finals in their inaugural season. After that kind of miraculous playoff run, regression seemed likely entering this year, but they haven’t shown any signs of slowing down.

The team is currently riding a seven-game win streak as they sit third in the league with a 27-15-4 record.

Here are three predominantly available players from the Golden Knights who could provide your fantasy team with a spark.

Alex Tuch, 31.3 per cent owned

Tuch had a moderately successful rookie campaign posting 15 goals and 37 points in 78 games. This year, he’s already recorded 14 goals and 34 points in 38 games in what is shaping up to be a breakout season. The 22-year-old has been a huge part of Vegas’s recent success, as well, with two goals and nine points over his last 10 games. A lot of his offensive production can also be attributed to the chemistry he’s established with linemates Paul Stastny and Brandon Pirri. As a member of both the second line and the top power-play unit, the opportunity is there and he’s been thriving in his role. The winger is certainly worth a spot on your roster if you need some help at forward.

Paul Stastny, 16.7 per cent owned

Stastny has only suited up for 16 games this year due to injury, but he’s starting to heat up and his offensive talents are no secret. He has 11 points on the season including three goals and eight points over his last seven games. Like Tuch, he’s a part of both the second line and the top power-play unit. All of his points have come at even-strength, thus far, so you can expect more production from the veteran if he begins clicking on the man-advantage. The 33-year-old has also won nearly 57 per cent of his faceoffs this season which is handy for those in fantasy leagues which measure that category. There’s usually plenty of quality centres available on the waiver wire, but Stastny arguably has the best offensive ceiling of the bunch.

Nate Schmidt, 7.5 per cent owned

After spending the first four years of his career with the Washington Capitals, Schmidt was swiped by the Golden Knights in the expansion draft last June. Although the claim caused him to miss out on winning a Stanley Cup, the rearguard really took his game up a notch in his first year with Vegas. The 27-year-old obliterated his previous career-highs recording five goals and 36 points in 76 games last season. Schmidt has only played 26 games this year due to a 20-game suspension he received after testing positive for a banned substance, but the time he missed didn’t compromise his role, as he’s returned to the top pairing, as well as the top power-play unit. He’s posted four goals and 15 points this season since his return, averages over 22 minutes of ice-time per game and boasts a plus-minus rating of plus-15. Both his incredibly low-ownage rate and his high-usage rate make him a very appealing wire pickup.