Ayo Akinola will not be headed to the FIFA Under-20 World Cup.

The United States announced on Wednesday that the Toronto FC forward had been ruled out of the tournament with an ankle injury.

The 19-year-old Detroit native will be replaced on the US roster by LA Galaxy defender Julian Araujo.

A product of the TFC Academy, Akinola made his senior debut for the Reds last season.

Akinola has one goal in four appearances over all competitions for TFC this season.

The US kicks off its U-20 World Cup campaign on Friday when it takes on Ukraine.

The biannual tournament is being hosted this year by Poland.