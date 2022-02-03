56m ago
United States F Decker stretchered off with leg injury
United States assistant captain Brianna Decker was stretchered off the ice with a leg injury in the team's opening preliminary round game against Finland at the 2022 Olympics.
TSN.ca Staff
About midway through the first period, Decker got tangled up with a Finnish player. She was down on the ice before being stretchered off.
This is Decker's third Olympic Games, winning silver in 2014 and gold in 2018.