United States assistant captain Brianna Decker was stretchered off the ice with a leg injury in the team's opening preliminary round game against Finland at the 2022 Olympics. 

About midway through the first period, Decker got tangled up with a Finnish player. She was down on the ice before being stretchered off. 

This is Decker's third Olympic Games, winning silver in 2014 and gold in 2018. 