RIGA, Latvia — Conor Garland had a goal and two assists and Cal Petersen made 33 saves as the United States defeated Germany 6-1 in the bronze-medal match Sunday at the world hockey championship.

Christian Wolanin and Jason Robertson each added a goal and an assist for the U.S., while Jack Drury, Trevor Moore and Ryan Donato also scored. Tage Thompson had three assists.

Dominik Bittner scored Germany's only goal, while Felix Bruckmann made 24 saves.

The U.S. has finished third in four of the last eight world championships.

Later Sunday, Canada faced Finland in the gold-medal match.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2021.