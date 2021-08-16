Carli Lloyd is calling time on her storied career.

The United States Women's National Team stalwart announced on Monday that she will wrap up her career with four friendlies in September and October and play out the remainder of NJ/NY Gotham FC's National Women's Soccer League season.

The 39-year-old native of Delran Township, NJ has been capped 312 times, the second-most in USWNT history, and has scored 128 goals, fifth all-time in women's football and third-most in USWNT history behind only Abby Wambach (184) and Kristine Lilly (130).

“When I first started out with the National Team in 2005, my two main goals were to be the most complete soccer player I could be and to help the team win championships.” Lloyd said in a statement. “Every single day I stepped out onto the field, I played as if it was my last game. I never wanted to take anything for granted, especially knowing how hard it is to get to the top, but even harder to stay at the top for so long.”

Lloyd made her international debut in 2005 and over her career has won two Olympic Gold Medals and two Women's World Cups. As a member of Manchester City, she won the 2017 FA Women's Cup. Lloyd was twice named the U.S. Soccer Athlete of the Year (2008 and 2015) and was named the FIFA Women's Player of the Year on two occasions (2015 and 2016).

“Carli Lloyd is a true legend,” USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski said in a statement. “Her career was unique, and her success on the field is something all current and future National Team players should aspire to achieve. The way she approached her everyday training and career as a professional is truly impressive and I’ve been honoured to coach her.”

After 13 matches, Gotham sits third in the table, eight points behind leaders Portland Thorns. Lloyd has appeared in four games this season.