13 Longhorns players test positive for virus
The University of Texas announced Thursday 13 football players have tested positive for COVID-19, four days after players returned to campus for voluntary summer workouts.
TSN.ca Staff
Texas football players kneel for nine minutes for George Floyd at protest
The 13 players are in isolation while 10 other players are also quarantining as a result of contact tracing.
The Longhorns football program has not yet made a move to halt workouts.