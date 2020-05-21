The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees announced Thursday the team has hired former CFL coach Marcel Bellefeuille as their new football head coach and program manager.

Bellefeuille returns to his alma mater 20 years after leading the Gee-Gees to a Vanier Cup in 2020.

"It is tremendously exciting for the University of Ottawa to welcome Marcel Bellefeuille back as our head coach and program manager of the Gee-Gees football program," said Sue Hylland, Ottawa's Director of Varsity Athletics. "He brings a wealth of knowledge to our program and was the right fit that we needed at this time as a life-long coach at the university and professional level."

Bellefeuille coached the Gee-Gees from 1998-2000 before leaving for the CFL.

"It is an honour and privilege to have the opportunity to return home and coach the Gee- Gees football team," said Bellefeuille. "This program has a rich and storied history. As an alumnus and former employee, the University of Ottawa has always had a special place in my heart. I would like to thank the University and the Alouettes for making this opportunity a reality."

The long-time offensive coach served as head coach of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats from 2008-11. He also coached with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Montreal Alouettes, Winnipeg Blue Bombers, and BC Lions in the CFL, and the Omaha Nighthawks in the short-lived United Football League in the United States.

Bellefeuille had joined the Alouettes for a second stint this winter as the team's offensive line coach.

"I want to wish Marcel the best of success with the Gee-Gees. He couldn't pass up this opportunity to become the head coach of this program, in his home town on top of it," Alouettes head coach Khari Jones said in a team release. "For having worked with Marcel in the past and this winter, I have no doubt in my mind that the University of Ottawa made a great selection."