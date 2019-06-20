PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil — Uruguay drew 2-2 with Japan and delayed until the last round of the group stage its likely qualification to Copa America's knockout stage.

Koji Miyoshi opened the score at 25 minutes, hitting the ball hard to the left of goalkeeper Fernando Muslera. Luis Suarez levelled at 32 after a penalty kick awarded by video review following a foul by a Japanese defender.

Miyoshi added Japan's second at 59 in a rebound after Muslera tried to block a cross from the left.

At 66 minutes, Uruguay drew with a header by Jose Gimenez after a corner kick.

Uruguay has four points in two matches and leads Group C.

Defending Copa America champion Chile can reach six points with a win over Ecuador on Friday.

Japan has one point, and Ecuador has none.

Uruguay and Chile play on Monday, the same day that Japan plays against Ecuador.

___

