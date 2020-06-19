Where can we be Black? In Kayla Grey's words

Newcastle United defender and United States international DeAndre Yedlin said in an interview with Sky Sports Friday he is considering his future with the United States national soccer team.

"It's one of those waiting games to see if a change does happen," Yedlin told Sky Sports. "But if things go as they stand it's hard for me as an African American male to represent a country that does things like this where all people aren't equal."

Yedlin has 62 caps with the United States national team. The 26-year-old also addressed US President Donald Trump's comments that he would no longer watch United States soccer games after the policy requiring players to stand during the anthem was repealed.

"The fact that he [Donald Trump] said that is sad because obviously he does have a platform, for some reason people do listen to him."

"But honestly I couldn't care less if he watches the games, I really don't care.

"I think the fact people still don't realise why people are taking a knee and saying 'Black Lives Matter', people are being so close-minded to the fact that no one is disrespecting the flag, nobody is saying all lives don't matter.