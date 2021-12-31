EDMONTON — A 4-0 win over Sweden moved the United States to the top of Pool B at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton on Thursday.

Trevor Zegras had a goal and two assists in the victory, while Drew Helleson, Ryan Johnson and Alex Turcotte also scored for the U.S.

Zegras, picked ninth overall by the Anaheim Ducks at this year's NHL entry draft, has six goals at the tournament, and is tied with Canada's Dylan Cozens for the lead.

Spencer Knight made 22 saves for the shutout.

Swedish netminder Hugo Alnefelt stopped 16-of-20 shots before being replaced 3:55 into the second period by Jesper Wallstedt, who had six saves.

The Americans finish the preliminary round with a 3-1 record. Sweden went 2-0-1-1 (wins, overtime wins, overtime losses, losses) in group play and finishes third in Pool B.

The result means the U.S. will face Slovakia in the quarterfinals on Saturday and the Swedes will play Finland.

CZECH REPUBLIC 7, AUSTRIA 0

The Czech Republic clinched a spot in the quarterfinals of the world junior hockey championship with a 7-0 win over Austria on Thursday.

The Czech Republic went 2-2 in the preliminary round to lock up fourth place in five-team Group B. Austria was 0-4 this year and has not won any of its 21 games at the top level of the tournament.

Austria scored just one goal in four games at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

The Czech Republic outshot Austria 61-15.

Martin Lang had two goals for the Czech Republic, while Simon Kubicek, Filip Prikryl, Pavel Novak, David Juricek and Jan Mysak added singles.

CANADA 4, FINLAND 1

Canada secured its spot atop Pool A with a 4-1 win over Finland Thursday.

Dylan Cozens scored twice in the victory, and Dylan Holloway and Peyton Krebs added goals for the host country.

Brad Lambert registered Finland's lone marker with a power-play goal 5:05 into the third period.

Canadian goaltender Devon Levi stopped 18-of-19 shots for his fourth win of the tournament, and Karri Piiroinen had 36 saves for Finland.

The result means Canada (4-0) finishes the preliminary round undefeated and will face the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Finland (3-1) will face either the United States or Sweden, who are set to face off in the final game of the preliminary round on Thursday night.

The quarterfinals are Saturday, the semifinals are Monday and the final is Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2020.