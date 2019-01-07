USA edges Canada in group-round play at women's U18

OBIHIRO, Japan — The United States edged Canada 3-2 in the second game for both teams on Monday at the world under-18 women's hockey championship.

Julia Gosling and Laura Cote scored for Canada (1-0-1-0), which couldn't hold on to a 2-0 lead.

Abbey Murphy, with two, and Dominique Petrie scored for the U.S. (2-0-0-0).

Raygan Kirk made 20 saves for Canada, while Skylar Vetter blocked 18 for the U.S.

Canada returns to action on Tuesday against Russia.