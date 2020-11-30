USA Hockey have named its 29-player preliminary roster for next month's World Junior Championship in Edmonton.

The roster includes 10 players who played on the 2020 United States world junior team. The Americans finished off the podium in sixth in last year's tournament.

The team will meet in Plymouth, Mich., on Dec. 6 where they will still need to make four cuts before heading to Canada.

“We have a talented group and we’ll have some tough decisions to make,” said John Vanbiesbrouck, general manager of the 2021 U.S. National Junior Team. “We continue to benefit from a deep player pool, and that’s credit to all of the organizations and volunteers developing the next wave of American talent.” 

Mitchell Miller, who was part of the previous USA Hockey camp, is not on the roster.

Miller, 18, was selected 111th overall by the Arizona Coyotes in October, but had his draft rights rescinded after it was revealed that Miller and another teen were charged with assault and violating the Ohio Safe Schools Act for bullying Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, a Black classmate with developmental disabilities, in 2016.

Shortly later, the University of North Dakota announced Miller would no longer be apart of their hockey team going forward.

The United States begin their 2021 World Juniors schedule on Christmas Day in the Edmonton bubble against Russia.

Goalies

Drew Commesso 
Spencer Knight
Dustin Wolf

Defencemen

Brock Faber 
Drew Helleson 
Ryan Johnson 
Jackson LaCombe
Cam McDonald 
Jake Sanderson
Henry Thrun
Alex Vlasic 
Cam York

Forwards

John Beecher
Matthew Beniers 
Brett Berard 
Matthew Boldy
Thomas Bordeleau 
Bobby Brink
Brendan Brisson 
Cole Caufield
Sam Colangelo 
John Farinacci
Arthur Kaliyev 
Robert Mastrosimone 
Patrick Moynihan
Nick Robertson
Landon Slaggert 
Alex Turcotte
Trevor Zegras

Bold = Member of 2020 World Junior team