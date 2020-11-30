Even with delay Canada's camp will still resume earlier than it would normally start

USA Hockey have named its 29-player preliminary roster for next month's World Junior Championship in Edmonton.

The roster includes 10 players who played on the 2020 United States world junior team. The Americans finished off the podium in sixth in last year's tournament.

The team will meet in Plymouth, Mich., on Dec. 6 where they will still need to make four cuts before heading to Canada.

“We have a talented group and we’ll have some tough decisions to make,” said John Vanbiesbrouck, general manager of the 2021 U.S. National Junior Team. “We continue to benefit from a deep player pool, and that’s credit to all of the organizations and volunteers developing the next wave of American talent.”

Mitchell Miller, who was part of the previous USA Hockey camp, is not on the roster.

Miller, 18, was selected 111th overall by the Arizona Coyotes in October, but had his draft rights rescinded after it was revealed that Miller and another teen were charged with assault and violating the Ohio Safe Schools Act for bullying Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, a Black classmate with developmental disabilities, in 2016.

Shortly later, the University of North Dakota announced Miller would no longer be apart of their hockey team going forward.

The United States begin their 2021 World Juniors schedule on Christmas Day in the Edmonton bubble against Russia.

Goalies

Drew Commesso

Spencer Knight

Dustin Wolf

Defencemen

Brock Faber

Drew Helleson

Ryan Johnson

Jackson LaCombe

Cam McDonald

Jake Sanderson

Henry Thrun

Alex Vlasic

Cam York

Forwards

John Beecher

Matthew Beniers

Brett Berard

Matthew Boldy

Thomas Bordeleau

Bobby Brink

Brendan Brisson

Cole Caufield

Sam Colangelo

John Farinacci

Arthur Kaliyev

Robert Mastrosimone

Patrick Moynihan

Nick Robertson

Landon Slaggert

Alex Turcotte

Trevor Zegras

Bold = Member of 2020 World Junior team