USA Hockey names preliminary roster for World Juniors
USA Hockey have named its 29-player preliminary roster for next month's World Junior Championship in Edmonton. The team will meet in Plymouth, Mich., on Dec. 6 where they will still need to make four cuts before heading to Canada.
The roster includes 10 players who played on the 2020 United States world junior team. The Americans finished off the podium in sixth in last year's tournament.
“We have a talented group and we’ll have some tough decisions to make,” said John Vanbiesbrouck, general manager of the 2021 U.S. National Junior Team. “We continue to benefit from a deep player pool, and that’s credit to all of the organizations and volunteers developing the next wave of American talent.”
Mitchell Miller, who was part of the previous USA Hockey camp, is not on the roster.
Miller, 18, was selected 111th overall by the Arizona Coyotes in October, but had his draft rights rescinded after it was revealed that Miller and another teen were charged with assault and violating the Ohio Safe Schools Act for bullying Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, a Black classmate with developmental disabilities, in 2016.
Shortly later, the University of North Dakota announced Miller would no longer be apart of their hockey team going forward.
The United States begin their 2021 World Juniors schedule on Christmas Day in the Edmonton bubble against Russia.
Goalies
Drew Commesso
Spencer Knight
Dustin Wolf
Defencemen
Brock Faber
Drew Helleson
Ryan Johnson
Jackson LaCombe
Cam McDonald
Jake Sanderson
Henry Thrun
Alex Vlasic
Cam York
Forwards
John Beecher
Matthew Beniers
Brett Berard
Matthew Boldy
Thomas Bordeleau
Bobby Brink
Brendan Brisson
Cole Caufield
Sam Colangelo
John Farinacci
Arthur Kaliyev
Robert Mastrosimone
Patrick Moynihan
Nick Robertson
Landon Slaggert
Alex Turcotte
Trevor Zegras
Bold = Member of 2020 World Junior team