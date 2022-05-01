Sweden defeated the United States 6-4 to earn gold in the IIHF U18 World Championship on Sunday.

Noah Ostlund and Liam Ohgren each scored a pair of goals for the Swedes, who won their second gold medal in the past three tournaments.

The Americans outshot the Swedes 51-15 but goaltender Hugo Havelid, who was named to the tournament all-star team after the game, was up to the task.

The USA struck first, just 2:24 into the game, but Sweden responded quickly with a pair of goals to take the lead.

Sweden was up 5-3 late in the third period, before US captain Rutger McGroarty scored on the power play, his second goal of the game, to bring the Americans to within one. The Swedes would ice the game with 31.9 seconds left, when Jonathan Lekkerimaki broke in alone and slid the puck into the empty net.

US goaltender Kenneth Augustine allowed five goals on 14 shots in the loss.

Havelid was joined on the tournament all-star team by American defenceman Lane Hutson, and Czechia defenceman Tomas Hamara. The three forwards were Lekkerimaki, American Logan Cooley, and tournament MVP Jiri Kulich of Czechia.

Earlier Sunday, Finland beat Czechia 4-1 in the bronze-medal game.