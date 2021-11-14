BELLEVILLE, Ont. — Akira Schmid made 30 saves as the Utica Comets continued their perfect start to the American Hokey League season Sunday with a 4-1 victory over the Belleville Senators.

Ryan Schmelzer, Reilly Walsh, Fabian Zetterlund and A.J. Greer, into an empty net, had the goals for Utica, which improved to 10-0-0.

Nate Schnarr added three assists.

Pontus Aberg replied for Belleville (5-8-0), which got 28 saves from Kevin Mandolese.

Zetterlund stretched the Comets' lead to 3-0 early in the third period before Aberg broke Schmid's shutout bid with just over three minutes to go in regulation.

But that's as close as Belleville — minus a number of regulars currently in the NHL as the Ottawa Senators deal with a COVID-19 outbreak and a rash of injuries — would get as Greer seal the Utica victory into the empty net with 66 seconds left on the clock.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2021.

