England's group-stage matches at Euro 2020 will be the first events staged in England in which vaccine passports will be used, UEFA confirmed on Tuesday.

Using the National Health Services app, UK-based match attendees over the age of 11 can show their vaccination status with both dosages having been received at least two weeks prior to the match.

Those who have not been vaccinated can still attend, but must show a negative lateral flow test result taken with the last 48 hours of the game.

England's group-stage matches - against Group D foes Croatia, Czech Republic and Scotland - will be played at Wembley with a 25 per-cent capacity or 22,500 fans with the Three Lions' first match versus the team that eliminated them at the semi-finals stage of World Cup 2018, Croatia, set for Sunday.

Wembley is also set to play host to the tournament's semi-finals and final, but capacity limits for those matches have yet to be confirmed.