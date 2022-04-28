The Vancouver Whitecaps have a new Designated Player.

The club announced the acquisition of Paraguay midfielder Andrés Cubas from Ligue 2 side Nimes on Thursday. The 25-year-old defensive midfielder has signed a four-year deal through June 2026 with an option to extend the contract through the final six months of 2026.

"We identified Andrés as one of our top targets during the offseason and actively started our pursuit in December," Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said in a statement. "He is a ball-winning defensive midfielder, who will be key in organizing our midfield as he brings experience, leadership and maturity to our young group. We have started the visa process and hope to have him available as soon as possible. We are very excited to welcome Andrés and his family to Vancouver.”

Born in Argentina, Cubas came up in the legendary Boca Juniors academy, making his senior debut for the club in 2014. He got his first taste of European football in 2017 with a brief loan to Italian side Pescara. After leaving Boca for Talleres in 2018, Cubas made a permanent move to Europe with Nimes in 2020.

“I'm extremely happy to be a part of Vancouver Whitecaps FC,” Cubas said in a statement. “I'm excited to arrive in Vancouver, get to know my teammates, and help the team wherever needed. I will do my very best to bring joy to the club and all the supporters."

Internationally, Cubas has been capped nine times by Paraguay.

Cubas joins Canada forward Lucas Cavallini and Scottish midfielder Ryan Gauld as the club's three DPs.