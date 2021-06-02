The Vancouver Whitecaps added to their attacking options on Wednesday with the acquisition of Brian White from the New York Red Bulls.

In exchange for the 25-year-old White, Vancouver sent $400,000 in General Allocation Money to New York.

“Brian is a player with good finishing qualities, as he has proven over the past two MLS seasons,” Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC said in a statement. "He gives us another attacking option as we continue our roster building process and prepare for absences due to international competitions this year.”

A native of Flemington, NJ, White was in his fourth senior season with the Red Bulls.

The 18th overall selection of the 2018 MLS SuperDraft out of Duke, White was the Red Bulls' leading scorer in 2020 with six goals in 19 matches.

In five appearances this season, White has one assist.

“With all of the international competitions this year, we wanted to have options in different positions,” Whitecaps head coach Marc Dos Santos said. “Brian will be an important option for the team. He’s comfortable playing alone or with another forward. It is a good opportunity for us and for him, and we look forward to having him at the club.”

In 51 appearances across all competitions for the team over four seasons, White had 16 goals.