The Vancouver Whitecaps have acquired Honduras international Michaell Chirinos on loan from Honduran side Olimpia for the remainder of the season using Targeted Allocation Money, the club announced on Tuesday.

The team will have the option to buy the 24-year-old winger at season's end.

"Michaell is a humble and hardworking player who can play on the right or left side of the field," Whitecaps head coach Marc Dos Santos said in a statement. "This loan gives us an opportunity to bring in and evaluate a player who has done well in Honduras and Mexico, leagues that have similar characteristics as MLS."

Chirinos had been on loan at Liga MX side Lobos BUAP for whom he scored six times in 33 appearances.

Chirinos has been capped 16 times by the national team and featured at this past summer's Gold Cup.