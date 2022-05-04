The Vancouver Whitecaps announced the acquisition of fullback Luis Martins on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old former Portugal U-21 came up in the Benfica academy and spent the last three seasons with Sporting Kansas City.

Martins has signed through the rest of the season with club options for 2023 and 2024.

“We were looking for options to add to our wingback/fullback group and Luís fit the profile as he has a great work rate and covers a lot of ground," Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said in a statement. "We are very happy to welcome Luís and his family to Vancouver.”

Martins appeared in all 34 games for Sporting last season and made 60 appearances across all competitions in his time with the club.

Prior to coming to Major League Soccer, Martins also suited up for Benfica, Granada and Osasuna.