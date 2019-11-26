The Vancouver Whitecaps acquired a second-round pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft on Tuesday, allowing Nashville SC to move up in Stage 1 of the re-entry draft in exchange.

Inter Miami CF, like Nashville an expansion franchise set to debut in 2020, had made an earlier trade with FC Cincinnati for the first pick in Tuesday's draft. Miami used it to take former Atlanta United left back Mikey Ambrose.

Nashville then used Vancouver's pick to take veteran defender Eric Miller, a six-year veteran who has played for the Montreal Impact, Colorado Rapids, Minnesota United FC and New York City FC.

The deals allowed the expansion teams to move up from the last two positions in the re-entry draft to the top two.

The only other two players taken were both goalkeepers.

Sporting Kansas City selected Richard Sanchez, formerly of the Chicago Fire, while the New York Red Bulls chose Kendall McIntosh, formerly with the Portland Timbers USL team.

During the re-entry process, MLS clubs can select from three types of eligible players:

— Option-declined players who are at least 23 years old with a minimum of three years of service.

— Out-of-contract players who are at least 25 years old with a minimum of four years of service and whose clubs did not wish to re-sign them at their previous salary.

— Free agents who choose to participate.

Stage 2 of the re-entry process will take place Dec. 3.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2019.