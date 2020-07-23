LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The weather forced the Vancouver Whitecaps and Chicago Fire SC off the field Thursday at the MLS is Back Tournament.

Tied 0-0, the game was halted in the 64th minute as lightning threatened at ESPN's Wide World of Sports complex and players and officials took cover.

The Whitecaps needed to win by two goals or more to leapfrog Chicago on goal difference in Group B and advance as one of the tournament's four best third-place finishers.

But, playing their third games in eight days, they showed little in the first half, outclassed and outshot 10-1 (3-0 in shots on target).

Already missing nine players through injury or other reasons, Vancouver lost defender Jasser Khmiri late in the first half with a left knee injury after going down in a tangle with a Fire player near the sideline.

