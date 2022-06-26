VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps had their chances but couldn’t beat goaltender Djordje Petrovic and were forced to settle for a 0-0 draw with the New England Revolution in Major League Soccer play Sunday afternoon at B.C. Place Stadium.

A win would have moved the Whitecaps (6-8-3) into a playoff spot in the Western Conference. Instead Vancouver climbs over Houston into eighth place in the West with 22 points. The Whitecaps are 5-2-2 in their last eight MLS games and 4-1-3 at B.C. Place Stadium.

The draw extended New England’s MLS unbeaten streak to nine games (4-0-5). The Revolution (6-5-6) are tied with Orlando for fifth place in the Eastern Conference with 25 points.

In the game’s dying minutes the Whitecaps buzzed like angry bees around the Revolution net. Striker Lucas Cavallini slammed his hand into the net after missing on a chance from the side of the goal.

The first half was like a boxing match with the teams circling each other, throwing punches but not landing any real blows.

New England challenged in the 19th minute when striker Dylan Borrero sent a kick into the box that Vancouver goalkeeper Cody Cropper grabbed just in front of a charging Revolution player. In the 24th minute Whitecap striker Cristian Dajome was shown a yellow card for taking down Wilfrid Kaptoum at the top of the box.

On the following free kick, midfielder Carles Gil struck a left-footed ball that sailed just over the top of the Vancouver net.

Gil had another great chance in the 32nd minute. He corralled a loose ball in front of the Whitecaps net but midfielder Marcus Godinho managed to block the shot.

Vancouver had its best scoring chance just a few minutes later when Dajome fired a shot through traffic that Petrovic stopped with a sprawling save.

Near the end of the half Godinho created some excitement for the crowd of 15,084 when he received a pass from Cavallini but his shot from the right side of the net was blocked.

Both teams had chances early in the second half. Vancouver midfielder Leonard Owusu’s right-footed shot from the top of the box forced Petrovic to make a diving save. At the other end of the pitch, Borrero blasted a ball that hit the crossbar over Cropper’s extended fingers.

Later, both Dajome and Godinho forced Petrovic to make saves.

NOTES: Vancouver striker Deiber Caicedo was helped off the field early in the first half with a knee injury. … It was the first meeting between the two teams since a 4-0 New England victory on July 17, 2019, at Gillette Stadium. … The Whitecaps were coming off a 2-1 win over York United in Canadian Championship play on Wednesday which moved them into the final against Toronto FC next month. … The Revolution’s last MLS loss was a 3-2 decision against D.C. United on April 23.

