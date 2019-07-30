The Vancouver Whitecaps have signed goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau to a contract extension through 2022 with an option for 2023.

In 2019, Crepeau has made 18 appearances, recording 4.06 saves per game and a 70.9 save percentage, second and tied for sixth among keepers with at least 15 starts respectively.

"Since the first day that Max arrived in Vancouver, he has been very focused on improving all aspects of his game and he has earned this opportunity,” said Whitecaps FC head coach Marc Dos Santos. "He has come up big for us, and he continues to show the commitment that you need to succeed in MLS. This season has allowed us to evaluate how we want to play and identify what we can build on, and this move is one of many that we felt was important to continue reshaping our club.”

He has also recorded clean sheets against LAFC, Portland Timbers, Minnesota United FC and Seattle Sounders FC.

Crepeau has 94 appearances for club and country, including previous stops with the Montreal Impact and Ottawa Fury FC and call-ups to the Canadian men's national team in the last two CONCACAF Gold Cup tournaments.

The Whitecaps are second-last in the Western Conference standings.