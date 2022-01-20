The Vancouver Whitecaps have traded Canadian international goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau to LAFC for $1 million in General Allocation Money, the team announced on Thursday.

The Whitecaps also acquired a 2025 first round MLS SuperDraft pick and will retain a percentage of the fee if Crépeau is transferred abroad.

“Max came to us with a very personal request,” Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said in a release. “Although he has been an important player, of course we made the decision to support Max as best we could, as long as his value was acknowledged in the deal. We have managed to finalize the largest trade in league history for a goalkeeper, and one of the biggest overall. We would like to thank Max for his three years here. He has put his heart and soul into the team and he has the respect of everyone at the club."

Crépeau appeared in 27 MLS games last season for the Whitecaps and posted six clean sheets.



The 27-year-old played in 57 regular season games for Vancouver and also started their 2021 MLS Cup playoff game against Sporting Kansas City.



He spent three seasons with the Whitecaps, after they acquired him in a trade with Montreal in December of 2018.



The Greenfield Park, Que., native has also made 14 appearances, including 13 starts, for the Canadian national men’s soccer team.