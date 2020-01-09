Canadian Johnston showing his creative flair on, and off the pitch

The Vancouver Whitecaps have selected Canadian midfielder Ryan Raposo fourth overall in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft.

The Hamilton native scored 15 goals as a sophomore at Syracuse University, including a three goal performance against Morrisville in October.

"He was terrific for us in both years, scored some big goals in big games for us," Syracuse Orange head coach Ian McIntyre said prior to the draft.

The Whitecaps finished last in the Western Conference last season posting an 8-10-16 record.

They already made a splash during this offseason when they acquired Canadian international striker Lucas Cavallini from Liga MX team Club Puebla.

L’Impact a sélectionné Jeremy Kelly (défenseur/milieu, University of North Carolina) au neuvième rang du premier tour au #SuperDraft 2020 de la @MLS.

The Montreal Impact selected Jeremy Kelly from University of North Carolina with the ninth pick of the Draft.

Canadian Alistair Johnston was selected 11th overall by Nashville SC after they acquired the pick from the Colorado Rapids in exchange for $75K in GAM.

The Aurora native played in 22 games as a senior at Wake Forest in 2019.