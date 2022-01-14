Javain Brown is staying on the west coast.

The Vancouver Whitecaps announced on extension for the Jamaica defender on Friday.

The new deal takes the 22-year-old Brown through 2024 with a club option for 2025.

“We are very pleased to extend Javain’s contract and at the same time reward him for a successful first year in MLS,” Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said in a statement. “He is a great example and reference of encouragement for our 2022 SuperDraft selections. Throughout last season, Javain worked hard, stayed humble, and improved along the way. We look forward to helping him continue his growth as a member of our club.”

The Kingston native made 26 appearances last season, leading the team in tackles won with 40 and adding five assists.

“I’m grateful to both the city of Vancouver and the Whitecaps organization for this opportunity,” Brown said in a release. “I look forward to the future and I am excited to help bring a trophy to this city.”

Taken with the 23rd overall selection of the 2021 MLS SuperDraft out of South Florida, Brown has been capped four times by the Reggae Boyz.