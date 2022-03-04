Forward Tosaint Ricketts is returning to the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The team announced the re-signing of the 34-year-old Edmonton native through 2022 with an option for 2023.

“I am grateful to play another year for this club, this group of players and most importantly our supporters,” Ricketts said in a statement. “We stand together for this city!”

Ricketts embarks on his fourth season with the club, appearing in 15 games last year. In 38 MLS appearances over three seasons with the Whitecaps, Ricketts has three goals.

Prior to joining the Whitecaps, Ricketts spent three seasons with Toronto FC, scoring 13 goals in 51 league games, and was a member of the Reds' treble-winning side in 2017.

A 14-year pro, Ricketts has a wealth of European experience, playing in Lithuania, Finland, Norway and Romania, as well as Israel.

Internationally, Ricketts has been capped 61 times by the CanMNT, scoring 17 goals. He last appeared for the national team in 2020.