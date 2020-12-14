VANCOUVER — After a brief stint with the Vancouver Whitecaps, veteran goalkeeper Evan Bush is on the move once again.

The 'Caps sent the 34-year-old from Concord Township, Ohio, to the Columbus Crew in exchange for US$125,000 in general allocation money during Major League Soccer's half-day trade window on Sunday.

As part of the deal, Vancouver will retain an undisclosed portion of Bush's salary.

Bush was traded to the Whitecaps by the Montreal Impact at the end of September after Vancouver goalies Maxime Crepeau and Thomas Hasal suffered season-ending injuries.

He posted a 4-4-0 record with his new club, including one shutout, but the 'Caps missed the playoffs for the third season in a row.

Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said in a statement that when Vancouver brought Bush in, he expressed a desire to move closer to his family at the end of the year.

The move to the Crew, which won the MLS Cup on Saturday, reunites the 'keeper with coach Caleb Porter, who was his coach at the University of Akron.

“Evan is a talented goalkeeper whose significant experience in MLS will be a great addition to our team," Columbus president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a statement. "We look forward to integrating him into the team and seeing him push our goalkeeping corps as we prepare for the 2021 season.”

