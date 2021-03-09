The Vancouver Whitecaps made an addition to their backline on Tuesday, signing Angola defender Bruno Gaspar on season-long loan from Sporting.

Gaspar, 27, will occupy an international roster spot and the loan comes with an option to buy.

“Bruno brings a wealth of experience from a number of very good leagues in Europe,” Whitecaps head coach Marc Dos Santos said in a statement. “As we continue to improve our roster piece by piece, Bruno is one part of additional moves we are looking to make. It’s important that we make sure we keep competition at a high level throughout our roster and Bruno will bring that to our team. We are very happy to have him join our club."

Born in Portugal, Gaspar came up through the Benfica academy, making his professional debut with Benfica's B team in 2013.

After two loan spells with the club, Gaspar joined Vitoria de Guimaraes permanently in 2015 before a jump to Serie A with Fiorentina in 2017. Gaspar spent one season in Italy and returned home to Portugal with Sporting in 2018. Gaspar spent last season on loan with Olympiacos.

For his part, Gaspar says he welcomes the new challenge.

"The Whitecaps fans can be sure I will give 200 per cent in every minute of every game," Gaspar said. "I am very excited to join this club and can’t wait to play for the city of Vancouver. I look forward to joining my new teammates and can’t wait to get started."

Internationally, Gaspar represented Portugal at a number of levels before reclassifying to represent Angola, his father's nation of birth, at the senior level. Gaspar has been capped four times by Angola.