The Vancouver Whitecaps exercised the 2022 options on 10 players, while declining options on a trio.

The team also decided against activating the purchase option on Angola defender Bruno Gaspar's loan from Sporting.

There are currently 30 players under contract for 2022.

“Over the last couple of seasons, we have built a strong core with a priority on improving step-by-step and continuity,” sporting director Axel Schuster said in a statement. “We are pleased to confirm the majority of our players will return, we will look to add players who will make the team better and explore loan opportunities for some of our younger players.”

Options were picked up on forwards Theo Bair, Brian White, David Egbo and Cristian Dajome, midfielder Michael Baldisimo, defenders Marcus Godinho, Cristian Gutierrez and Florian Jungworth and goalkeeper Thomas Hasal.

The options on goalkeeper Isaac Boehmer, midfielder Patrick Metcalfe and defender Jasser Khmiri were declined.

“We felt now is the right time for Patrick and Jasser to make the next steps in their career and continue their development at another club," Schuster said of the pair of Homegrown Players. "We are thankful for their time and we wish both Pat and Jasser all the best."

The team remains in contract talks with Boehmer, as well as forward Tosaint Ricketts and midfielder Andy Rose, both of whom are now out of contract.

The Whitecaps open their 2022 campaign on Feb. 26 with a visit to the Columbus Crew.