All three Canadian MLS clubs will host August home matches at their home stadiums in Canada, the league announced on Friday.

MLS Canadian Clubs to Host August Matches in Canada https://t.co/Z36j6L0SwK — MLS Communications (@MLS_PR) July 23, 2021

The Vancouver Whitecaps will return to BC Place on August 21 against LAFC. Toronto FC and CF Montreal have both already hosted games in their home stadiums.

The teams will continue to to abide by cross-border protocols that include fully-vaccinated players and staff not being subject to a quarantine period.

MLS remains in communication with the Canadian government regarding plans for MLS Canadian teams to host their remaining home matches in Canada pursuant to a National Interest Exemption.

All three teams will be permitted to have fans and media in attendance in compliance with all national and regional guidelines.