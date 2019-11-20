VANCOUVER — They Vancouver Whitecaps reached to a transfer agreement with South Korean K League 1 club Suwon Samsung Bluewings for Canadian centre back Doneil Henry on Wednesday.

The Whitecaps also confirmed that the club will not exercise the 2020 contract option for fullback/winger Victor (PC) Giro.

"We are thankful for the contributions Doneil and PC made on and off the pitch during their time in Vancouver and we wish them all the best," said head coach Marc Dos Santos.

Henry, a 26-year-old product of Brampton, Ont., was acquired by Vancouver via the Major League Soccer allocation process in December 2017. Over his two seasons in Vancouver, Henry made 39 appearances and scored four goals in MLS play and an additional five starts in the Canadian Championship.

"We worked closely with Doneil and his agent, we explored a number of options, and at this time all parties agreed that this was the best path," said Dos Santos. "The General Allocation Money we received from this transfer will provide some additional roster flexibility as we continue to build our roster."

Giro, a 25-year-old from Brazil, was acquired from Orlando City SC last December. The fullback/winger made nine starts in 18 MLS appearances, as well as one start in Canadian Championship play with Vancouver.

The Whitecaps have 18 players under contract for 2020 and are continuing discussions with centre back Erik Godoy and winger Michaell Chirinos.