Pospisil eliminated from U.S. Open following straight-sets loss to Ivashka

NEW YORK — Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil is out of the U.S. Open after a 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (5) loss to Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in Thursday's second-round action.

Pospisil had 12 aces in the match and outscored Ivashka 35-23 on winners. But the Canadian was undone by mistakes, committing 46 unforced errors, compared to just 19 by Ivashka.

Pospisil was looking to build on his comeback win over Fabio Fognini in the first round. Pospisil was down two sets before rallying to eliminate the 28th-seeded Italian.

Later Thursday, 2019 women's champion Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., faces American Lauren Davis and men's seventh seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., takes on Roberto Carballés Baena of Spain.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2021.