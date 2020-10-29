VIENNA — Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil was eliminated from the Erste Bank Open indoor hardcourt tennis tournament on Thursday after a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 loss to fourth seed Daniil Medvedev.

Both players showed off powerful serves in the match, which took just under two hours to complete. Pospisil had 14 aces, while his Russian opponent had 17.

Neither was overly accurate with his serve — Medvedev was good on 62 per cent of his first serves compared to 58 for Pospisil.

When his first serve was accurate, Medvedev took 80 per cent of available points compared to 77 per cent for Pospisil. The gap was wider on second-serve points: 58 per cent for Medvedev to 38 per cent for the Canadian qualifier.

Medvedev broke Pospisil three times on nine chances and saved five of the six break points he faced.

Medvedev next faces South Africa's Kevin Anderson at the ATP 500 event.

The Russian now leads the career series with Pospisil 2-1. Pospisil had won the last matchup at an indoor hardcourt tournament February in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Pospisil was the last Canadian remaining in singles competition after beating countryman Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal 7-5, 7-5 in a first-round match Wednesday.

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., seeded eighth in Vienna, was eliminated Monday in a shock defeat to Austrian wild-card Jurij Rodionov.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2020.