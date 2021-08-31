Pospisil rallies from two sets down to beat Fognini at US Open

Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil went the distance before ousting Italy's Fabio Fognini with a come-from-behind victory.

The 28th-seeded Italian was up two sets before Pospisil found another gear and took the match 2-6, 3-6, 6-1, 6-3, 7-6 (4) in three hours 17 minutes.

Next up for the Canadian is Ilya Ivashka of Belarus.

In evening action, 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., was set to face Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic in a women's first-round match.

