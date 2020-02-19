How close are the Kings to trading Martinez?

The Vegas Golden Knights have acquired defenceman Alec Martinez from the Los Angeles Kings for two-second round picks, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports.

The Kings, who did not retain salary in the deal, will receive one second-round pick in 2020 and the other in next year's draft.

Going the other way: a 2nd this year and a 2nd next year https://t.co/VQ7OjlrQMZ — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 19, 2020

With the two sides believed to be working on the deal, Martinez did not dress for the Kings against Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.

Martinez has one goal and seven points in 41 games with the Kings this season. He is the Kings’ second-longest tenured defender behind Drew Doughty.

The 32-year-old was drafted in the fourth round (95th overall) by the Kings in the 2007 NHL Draft and has spent his entire 11-year career with the organization. He contributed to both of the Kings’ 2012 and 2014 Stanley Cup-winning teams.

Martinez is under contract through 2020-21 at $4 million against the salary cap. This will mark the end of a six-year, $24 million deal signed in Dec. 2014.

The native of Rochester Hills, Mich., has 597 games of NHL regular season experience under his belt and has posted 198 points in that span.