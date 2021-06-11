Poulin: ‘Don’t bet against’ the Canadiens going all the way

The Vegas Golden Knights will face the Montreal Canadiens in the third round of the Stanley Cup playoffs and oddsmakers like their chances.

The Golden Knights, who defeated the Colorado Avalanche 6-3 Thursday night to win their second-round series in six games, opened as -420 favourites to beat the Habs in their NHL semifinal, which opens Monday night in Las Vegas. The Canadiens, on the other hand, are going off at +340.

The number gives Vegas an implied 80.77 per cent chance of winning the best-of-seven series.

Both teams have faced their fair share of adversity this postseason.

Montreal overcame a 3-1 series deficit in the opening round against the Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Golden Knights dropped the opening two games in the second round before winning four straight games.

The squads enter this matchup after knocking out a team as the underdog in the second round.

In the other third-round semifinal series, the Tampa Bay Lightning opened as a -265 favourite over the New York Islanders, implied odds of 72.60 per cent chance of reaching the Stanley Cup Final again. That series starts on Sunday in Tampa.