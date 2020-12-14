Hall of Fame QB Moon pleased to see 1981 Edmonton Football Team crowned best

Vernon Adams has re-worked his contract with the Montreal Alouettes, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Vernon Adams has re-worked his contract with #AlsMtl. The deal still runs through 2022 and the amount of the final year hasn’t changed (460-514k). Original amount for 2021 was 445k hard, up to 481k, which has been reworked. @CFLonTSN @TSN_Sports @TSN690 — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) December 15, 2020

The deal still runs through 2022 and the amount of the final year hasn’t changed.

The original amount for 2021 was $445k hard, up to $481k, which has been reworked.

Adams signed a two-year contract with the team this past off-season after being named an East Division All-Star.

The 27-year-old led the Alouettes to a 10-8 record and playoff appearance, throwing for 3,942 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. Adams added another 394 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground for the Alouettes.

"We are satisfied with the turn of events. We never doubted Vernon's commitment to our organization, our city and our fans," declared Alouettes' General Manager Danny Maciocia. "We are happy that Vernon has decided to be a part of our future, and that he will help us achieve our goals by continuing to work hand in hand with us."